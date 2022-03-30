Texas Court OKs Jury's $12M Award In Tractor-Trailer Crash

By Katie Buehler (March 30, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed a $12.45 million jury award in favor of a couple who was injured in a rear-end crash on an interstate highway, rejecting arguments from the at-fault driver that insufficient evidence and improper attorney statements require at least a reduction in the award amount. In a 2-1 decision, a three-judge panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals on Tuesday found evidence presented to a Harris County jury supported its awards of $12 million for Christine John's past and future physical pain and mental anguish and $450,000 for Christopher Lewis' past physical pain and mental anguish....

