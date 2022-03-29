NY Trial Teed Up For Spirit Flyers' Bag-Fee Class Action

By Linda Chiem (March 29, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday teed up for trial a certified class action accusing Spirit Airlines of blindsiding customers with hidden carry-on bag fees, saying a jury should decide whether Spirit's pricing terms were clear enough to nullify this yearslong contract dispute. U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee issued a 56-page order denying Spirit Airlines Inc.'s motion for summary judgment and granting the customers' motion to certify a class of first-time Spirit flyers who bought tickets from 2011 through 2017. Judge Komitee determined that there are still key issues to be ironed out at trial concerning whether the ultra-low-cost carrier played...

