MoFo Brings Aboard Bankruptcy Partner From Arnold & Porter

By Matt Perez (March 30, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP announced Tuesday the hiring of a former Arnold & Porter partner for its business restructuring and insolvency group out of New York and Chicago. Seth J. Kleinman joins the firm as a partner after over a decade at Arnold & Porter, where he handled matters related to corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. "Seth brings a versatile practice and an impressive roster of clients and relationships to the firm," Jennifer Marines, co-chair of the firm's business restructuring and insolvency group, said in a statement. "Seth's ad hoc committee representations, combined with his experience advising private equity sponsors, distressed...

