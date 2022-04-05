More Than A Dozen Firms Guided Top Q1 Real Estate Deals

By Andrew McIntyre (April 5, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher, Bech-Bruun and Hengeler Mueller were among more than a dozen firms that landed work on the 10 largest real estate mergers and acquisitions of the first quarter, a period that saw five deals north of the $5 billion mark. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S and Hengeler Mueller guided Blackstone Group on the largest deal of the quarter, the roughly $23.8 billion purchase of logistics firm Mileway BV, while Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP assisted with the second-largest deal of the period: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.'s roughly $11.2 billion purchase of...

