A $500M Fraud Case Imploded. Now A Judge Wants Answers

By Max Jaeger (March 31, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A rare evidentiary hearing will put New York federal prosecutors on the hot seat as a Rochester judge probes how the government's admitted discovery missteps unraveled a sprawling $500 million fraud case against a prominent developer. The anticipated Western District of New York minitrial, which could last as long as a week, promises a peek at internal U.S. Department of Justice emails and potential testimony from at least six federal employees, including assistant U.S. attorneys and supervisors involved in the doomed original prosecution of developer Bob Morgan in 2020. It marks the latest evidentiary scandal for New York prosecutors following a...

