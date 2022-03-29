Gilead Can't Force Aetna HIV Suit On Its Terms

By Bryan Koenig (March 29, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Tuesday to let Gilead forcibly revive an Aetna lawsuit, which the insurer voluntarily dismissed, in order to avoid a state court fight alongside the array of federal antitrust lawsuits accusing the drugmaker and others of driving up HIV drug prices by illegally staving off cheaper generic versions. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said that to grant Gilead's motion to vacate Aetna's voluntary dismissal of its first lawsuit — dropped so the insurer could pursue a second suit filed in state court — requires "special circumstances" to justify "judicial interference into a plaintiff's otherwise unfettered right...

