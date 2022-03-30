Seneca Nation Pays $565M To End NY Gaming Revenue Clash

By Caleb Symons (March 30, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians paid $565 million to the state of New York to resolve a dispute over its 2017 decision to stop sharing casino revenue, the tribe announced, a move that also lifts a recent state-imposed freeze on some of its financial assets. The Seneca Nation Council — the tribe's legislative body — approved that cash transfer from a restricted escrow account Monday afternoon, according to a press release, which said the sum covers all payments it owed from 2017 to 2021 under a gaming contract with the state. Seneca Nation spokesman Phil Pantano confirmed Wednesday that the $565...

