Buccaneers Ink $19.8M Deal To End TCPA Suit Over Ad Faxes

By Hailey Konnath (March 29, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to pay up to $19.75 million to put to rest allegations the team fired off unsolicited advertisements via fax in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to a settlement that received preliminary approval Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony E. Porcelli gave his blessing to the agreement, signaling the end to a contentious dispute that has dragged on for nearly a decade. Specifically, Judge Porcelli agreed to preliminarily certify a settlement class of all individuals who received or were successfully sent one or more fax advertisements related to tickets for Tampa Bay Bucs games in...

