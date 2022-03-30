Tech Lobby Slams Tillis-Leahy Anti-Piracy Bill

By Andrew Karpan (March 30, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Opposition is mounting to a new anti-piracy bill that is being pushed by the top two members of the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee, with law professors, lobbyists and representatives for companies like Redbubble, Vimeo and Etsy telling lawmakers that the bill would give the U.S. Copyright Office "authority far beyond its competence." The complaints came in a pair of letters penned Tuesday and addressed to Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Patrick Leahy, the retiring Vermont Democrat who took over the intellectual property committee from Tillis last year. Both have put their name behind a bill that Tillis has called "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS