Justices Hesitant To Consider PAGA Suits As Class Actions

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 30, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed doubtful to embrace Viking River Cruises' vision that suits brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act are comparable to class actions and can't escape arbitration, as several justices focused on the different features of those lawsuits. The justices are considering whether labor violation claims workers bring on behalf of the state through PAGA can dodge arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act. During oral arguments Wednesday, Viking River Cruises Inc. asserted that PAGA actions are materially similar to the class actions the high court twice determined are arbitrable. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in...

