US Chamber Backs Food Delivery Apps In NYC Fee Cap Fight

By Joyce Hanson (March 31, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has lodged a friend of the court brief supporting DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats in their federal lawsuit challenging New York City legislation that caps commissions they can charge restaurants, saying the price control ordinance harms the businesses it claims to help. The chamber urged a New York federal judge on Tuesday to deny the city's bid to dismiss the suit, arguing it doesn't have the right to use its police power to enact pricing measures when they don't serve the public. Not only does the city's permanent cap on delivery and nondelivery fees at a...

