Amazon Tip-Stealing Suit Halted Amid Fight Over Arbitration

By Grace Elletson (March 30, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has agreed to pause delivery drivers' suit alleging Amazon withheld their tips, delaying the case while the retail giant appeals the court's finding that it cannot arbitrate the dispute. U.S. District Judge Barbara Jacobs Rothstein said Tuesday that Amazon.com Inc. had adequately shown that its appeal of her ruling that it can't arbitrate the drivers' claims presents a substantial or serious legal question, justifying a stay of the case. The question asks whether the delivery drivers are exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act — a query that is similar to a case being taken up...

