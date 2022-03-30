Delta Must Face Benefits Suit Over Workers' Military Leave

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 30, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled Delta Air Lines Inc. must face a proposed class action accusing the airline of failing to provide paid leave to employees who were on short-term military duty, rejecting Delta's argument that paid military leave didn't qualify as a right or benefit under federal law. Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. denied Delta's motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim in an order Tuesday, holding that the former employees had plausibly alleged violations of the Uniformed Service Employment and Reemployment Rights Act and that the airline's argument for dismissal misinterpreted the law. ...

