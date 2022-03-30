Grubhub, Postmates And Uber Can't Dodge Antitrust Suit

By Craig Clough (March 30, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge declined to dismiss a proposed class action Wednesday against Grubhub, Postmates and Uber accusing the food delivery giants of violating antitrust laws by fixing prices through restrictive agreements, finding the consumers plausibly allege the platforms compete for transactions in a national geographic market. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said in an order the proposed classes adequately alleged injury through the platforms' so-called "no price competition clauses," which they claim create supracompetitive prices. The judge also held the consumers sufficiently defined the relative national and local markets, while rejecting the arguments of Grubhub Inc., Postmates Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.'s Eats...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS