'Varsity Blues' USC Recruits Were Noncontributors, Jury Told

By Brian Dowling (March 30, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An assistant to former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic told a Boston federal jury that three recruits the coach allegedly shuttled through the admissions process in exchange for payouts contributed nothing to the elite program. The testimony from Casey Moon, USC associate head coach for women's water polo, came as the government pieced together its case alleging Vavic accepted bribes from scheme ringleader William "Rick" Singer to get kids from wealthy families admitted to the school as fake recruits. Moon, who said he owed his whole career in the sport to Vavic hiring him to join his...

