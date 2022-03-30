SolarWinds' Cyber 'Hygiene' Claims Keep Investor Suit Alive

By Ben Kochman (March 30, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court on Wednesday kept alive allegations from SolarWinds investors that the software firm misled them about its digital defenses before a massive cyberattack, citing a company executive's frequent touting of the business's security posture. Tim Brown, who is now SolarWinds' chief information security officer, had become the public face of the company's cybersecurity program before a breach of its Orion network monitoring software came to light in December 2020, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote. The attack allowed Russian military operatives to gain a foothold into SolarWinds' expansive roster of clients, including the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce...

