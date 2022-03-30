Threat To False Claims Act Lurks In High Court PAGA Case

By R. Scott Oswald (March 30, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Do the ever-growing tentacles of the Federal Arbitration Act endanger the U.S. government's ability to pursue fraud under the False Claims Act? That question didn't arise squarely in Wednesday's arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Moriana, a California labor law dispute — but it lurked in the shadows, as the justices debated whether employees may waive their right to pursue representative actions under the state's 2004 Private Attorneys General Act. PAGA's enforcement mechanism, which empowers workers to litigate companywide labor law violations against their employers on behalf of California authorities, is a kissing cousin to...

