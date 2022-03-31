Red States Want 5th Circ. To Revive Greenhouse Cost Block

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 31, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Ten GOP states have asked the Fifth Circuit for en banc review of a panel's decision to reinstate the Biden administration's actions to increase cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution while an appeal of a Louisiana federal judge's decision to block the effort proceeds. Louisiana, Texas and the other states said Wednesday that the unanimous three-judge panel's decision two weeks ago must be reversed because it ignores the "irreparable" harm caused by the use of social cost of greenhouse gas calculations in rulemakings — including increased regulatory costs, which they say will affect their economies. The panel overturned a Louisiana...

