Harvard Prof Calls China-Ties Case 'Embarrassment' For DOJ

By Chris Villani (March 31, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Harvard University professor on Thursday sought to overturn his conviction for hiding his ties to a Chinese research program, as his lawyer argued the enforcement initiative that spawned the case has become "an embarrassment" for federal prosecutors. Prominent nanotechnology professor Charles Lieber looked on in a fifth-floor Boston courtroom as his lawyer, Marc Mukasey of Mukasey Frenchman LLP, argued the landscape has shifted since his client was convicted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's now-defunct China Initiative. A Nobel Prize candidate, Lieber was accused of lying to federal agencies about working for China's "Thousand Talents" program while also...

