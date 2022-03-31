Turkish Airlines Can't Nix COVID-19 Ticket Refund Lawsuit

By Parker Quinlan (March 31, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Turkish Airlines must face a proposed class action over its COVID-19 refund policies in New York federal court, a judge said Thursday. Denying the airline's motion to dismiss, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. found that two ticket purchasers not only had standing to sue the airline for full refunds for flights canceled amid COVID-19, but that the case could remain in American court. "The fact that plaintiffs are pushing for their preferred alternative — a refund — does not entitle the defendants to a dismissal at the pleading stage," The judge said in the order. "Defendants cannot fail to provide any...

