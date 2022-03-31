$640M Question: 'What Did McKinsey Get' In Big Opioid Deal?

By Jeff Overley (March 31, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday that sprawling litigation targeting McKinsey & Co.'s opioid marketing advice will soon see its fate decided by a single thorny question: Were the legal grievances of thousands of local governments covered by the consulting firm's $640 million settlement with every state attorney general? McKinsey & Co. claimed during oral arguments Thursday in multidistrict litigation over its opioid marketing advice that a previous settlement with state attorneys general should cover the claims. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) The signal from Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer occurred during 90 minutes of rapid-fire oral arguments on McKinsey's bid...

