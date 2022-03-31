Facebook Users 'Exploded' By 2010, MIT Scholar Says At Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (March 31, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Institute of Technology visiting scholar testifying as the IRS' digital platform expert in a multibillion-dollar trial over Facebook's tax bill said Thursday that by 2010, the social media platform's user base had "exploded" past 100 million users and few users were leaving, rocketing Facebook's user base past competitors. During his direct examination, MIT visiting scholar Geoff Parker told U.S. Tax Court Judge Cary Douglas Pugh that Facebook is "our prototypical exemplar for what a social platform is," and as Facebook's user base grew in 2010, it locked in users to its platform, making it difficult, if not impossible, for...

