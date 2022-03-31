Fed. Circ. Forecast: Cisco To Seek Recusal After $2.7B Loss

By Andrew Karpan (March 31, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday will consider whether a Virginia federal judge who discovered his wife owned Cisco stock should have recused himself from a cybersecurity startup's patent infringement case before issuing a colossal $2.7 billion judgment against the tech giant. At the center of oral arguments next week in the case is U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr.'s decision to stay on the case after he found out his wife purchased $4,688 in Cisco stock upon the advice of her broker and he subsequently placed those shares in a blind trust. News of the purchase came at the conclusion...

