BofA Can't Ditch Customer Suit Over ACH Transfer Fees

By Katryna Perera (April 1, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Thursday that Bank of America must face a trimmed-down proposed class action that alleges the bank has been duping customers into paying millions in unnecessary fees to send money over the ACH network, the electronic payment system that transmits billions every day. U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. dismissed the class's unjust enrichment claim and removed plaintiff Tami Bruin for lack of personal jurisdiction but kept the rest of the claims intact. Bank of America had argued that Bruin's claims should be dismissed since she resides in North Carolina. According to the order, the...

