Delta Lands Victory Over Ex-Workers In ERISA Dispute

By Abby Wargo (April 1, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines was handed a win in a proposed class action ex-workers brought against it alleging the airline unlawfully cut their retirement benefits after they received one time payments for workers' compensation claims, with a Minnesota federal judge saying that Delta had reasonably interpreted its retirement plan. U.S. District Judge Joan N. Ericksen on Thursday granted Delta's motion to dismiss the proposed class action claiming the airline violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by trying to cheat them out of retirement benefits. The judge said Delta and its administrative committee had properly enacted the terms of its retirement plan...

