Calif. AG Defends Unfair-Competition Law In Apple Appeal

By Matthew Perlman (April 1, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general has waded into the app store dispute between Epic Games and Apple, telling the Ninth Circuit the state's unfair-competition law covers conduct not governed by the antitrust statutes, despite Apple's claim to the contrary. California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an amicus brief Thursday supporting neither side in the private dispute but addressed issues raised by Apple's cross-appeal in a case challenging the tech giant's strict control over apps on its devices. Epic is appealing the bulk of the lower court's ruling that rejected its broader claims under state and federal antitrust law. At the same time, Apple is taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS