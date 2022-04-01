Foley & Lardner, DLA Guide Cannabis REIT's $300M Offering

By Andrew McIntyre (April 1, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP represented cannabis real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties in connection with a public stock offering, priced Friday, that is expected to raise roughly $300 million, with DLA Piper also working on the deal as underwriters counsel. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. said Friday it plans to sell 1,578,948 shares of common stock at $190 a share. Underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up to 236,842 additional shares. The firm invests in cannabis properties in more than a dozen U.S. states. The REIT earlier in the week filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS