ISP Waited Too Long To Enforce $16M Award, Court Says

By Caleb Symons (April 1, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York has tossed a bankrupt internet provider's bid to enforce a $16 million arbitration award against the Indonesian government, finding that the company waited too long to file the suit despite several factors its attorneys said should have extended that window. In a ruling Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said PT Rahajasa Media Internet had "not shown that it was reasonably diligent in pursuing its rights or that extraordinary circumstances prevented it from filing the [enforcement] petition in a timely manner." Judge Gardephe denied a request to toll the statute of limitations beyond three years,...

