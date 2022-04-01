Facebook Sent To Trial In Nonusers' Face Scan Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (April 1, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday found that it would be "patently unreasonable" to hold Facebook liable for claims that it failed to inform nonusers in Illinois about its collection and storage of their facial scans, while advancing to trial allegations that the company neglected to publicly post a biometric data retention policy. In moving for summary judgment, Facebook had asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to cut down plaintiff Clayton Zellmer's claims that the social media giant violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by neglecting to develop and make available to the public a written policy establishing a retention schedule...

