USC Recruit Tells Jury 'Varsity Blues' Ringleader Tricked Her

By Brian Dowling (April 1, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The jury in the second "Varsity Blues" trial heard Friday that an athlete recruited to the University of Southern California's water polo team was surprised to learn she had been eyed as a goalie rather than the poolside manager position promised to her by the ringleader of the college admission scheme. Vanessa Feiwell, 23, took the stand Friday and explained that her former college counselor, William "Rick" Singer, told her that he could get her into the elite Los Angeles school as a manager for the water polo team. The team's coach, Jovan Vavic, is now on trial, accused of taking...

