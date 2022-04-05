'Outraged' DaVita CEO Plotted To Keep Employees, Court Told

By Matthew Perlman (April 4, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors for the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday kicked off their case against kidney dialysis center operator DaVita and its former CEO, telling a Colorado federal court they "cheated" by forming agreements with competitors not to solicit employees from each other. An attorney for the DOJ, Megan Lewis, told the jury that DaVita is known for having strong talent and that other companies wanted to hire its employees. But when then-DaVita CEO Kent Thiry learned of these efforts, he became "outraged" and crossed the line by cutting deals with several competitors to stop competing for the workers. "Instead of competing openly,...

