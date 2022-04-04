NY Mets Hire Texas Rangers GC As Chief Legal Officer

By Sue Reisinger (April 4, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Katherine "Katie" Pothier says becoming chief legal officer of the New York Mets pro baseball team feels a lot like coming home – both because she is a New Jersey native and she is reuniting with a former boss, Mets President Sandy Alderson. Pothier, currently general counsel of the Texas Rangers, told Law360 Pulse Monday, "In a way, yes, it feels like going back home. But it's also a great opportunity to work in a bigger market with the new ownership and with Sandy on strategic direction, setting the vision for the team." She said that she will start sometime later...

