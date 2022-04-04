2 Years Of Small Biz Bankruptcy Law: Winners And Losers

By Brian Shaw (April 4, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Since 2009, Chapter 11 filings across the country have precipitously dropped from 13,683 in 2009 to just 4,336 in 2021.[1] Many factors have been cited for the decline, including low interest rates, a strong economy and, most recently, so-called free money available through pandemic relief.[2] However, while correct, these are reasons why fewer businesses need bankruptcy relief. They do not address why entities that need bankruptcy relief sometimes shun bankruptcy for other options such as receiverships, assignments for the benefit of creditors or composition agreements. What causes putative debtors to choose other forms of relief over bankruptcy? Two principal answers to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS