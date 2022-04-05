Snapchat Can't Escape Death Suit Over 'Speed Filter' Crash

By Mike Curley (April 4, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge won't let Snapchat out of a suit alleging that its 'Speed Filter' encouraged reckless driving, leading to a crash that killed three boys, saying the complaint is enough to allege that the design of the feature led to the accident. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected Snap Inc.'s motion to dismiss the suit led by Carly Lemmon, Michael Morby and Samantha and Marlo Brown, the parents of two of the boys, saying the suit alleges that Snap, as a manufacturer, caused the accident through the inherent design of the Speed Filter,...

