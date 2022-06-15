Supreme Court Says Viking Sales Rep Can't Dodge Arbitration

By Jon Steingart (June 15, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said a former sales representative for Viking River Cruises should pursue her wage-and-hour claims out of court, disputing a California Supreme Court holding that let workers sidestep arbitration agreements. The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that the Federal Arbitration Act blocks a California Supreme Court holding that let workers sidestep arbitration agreements. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The U.S. high court's ruling means that suits under the California Private Attorneys General Act, which deputizes individuals to act on behalf of the state in Labor Code enforcement, may be bounced out of court and into arbitration. The California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS