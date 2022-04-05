Facebook Wins Bid To Arbitrate Instagram Biometric Data Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 4, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Meta's Facebook can take a proposed class of Illinois Instagram users to arbitration for their claims that the social media app wrongly collects and stores their biometric data, a California federal judge ruled Monday in a sealed order. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar said in a brief order that he has granted Facebook's motion to compel arbitration, but restricted public access to his order as it contains materials that are subject to sealing orders. The judge ordered the parties either to propose a redacted version of the order or provide a stipulation agreeing that no redaction is needed, the order...

