Justices Reinstate Trump Water Rule During Appeal

By Keith Goldberg (April 6, 2022, 9:59 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a ruling that struck down a Trump-era water rule that restricted state and tribal authority to deny permits under the Clean Water Act while it's being appealed, overruling the Ninth Circuit. In a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an order that struck a Trump-era water rule while an appeal plays out. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In a 5-4 vote, the justices blocked U.S. District Judge William Alsup's October order vacating and remanding the 2020 rule. That allows a Ninth Circuit appeal and any potential Supreme Court petition for writ of certiorari...

