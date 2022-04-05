Pleas Delay Probe Of Gov't Missteps In $500M Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (April 5, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Western New York federal prosecutors cut lenient plea deals with a trio of real estate fraud defendants just minutes before an evidentiary hearing Monday morning would have put the government in the hot seat to answer for discovery failures in the $500 million case. Todd Morgan, Michael Tremiti and Frank Giacobbe all copped to one count of bank larceny, a federal misdemeanor arising from losses under $1,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York. Morgan, who faced 55 felony counts, and Tremiti, who faced five, will not serve any jail time under the accords. Giacobbe,...

