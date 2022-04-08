Ex-Goldman Exec Convicted Over Corrupt 1MDB Bond Deals

By Stewart Bishop (April 8, 2022, 11:55 AM EDT) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng was convicted Friday on all counts stemming from $6.5 billion in 1MDB bond deals underwritten by the investment bank that were driven by bribes and kickbacks. A Brooklyn federal jury on Friday convicted former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng, shown here on Feb. 8, on all counts stemming from $6.5 billion in 1MDB bond deals that were driven by bribes and kickbacks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A federal jury in Brooklyn deliberated for nearly 16 hours over the course of 4 days before convicting Ng, also known as Ng Chong Hwa, of conspiracy to violate the...

