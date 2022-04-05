Intellectual Ventures Moves Honda IP Suit To Northern Texas

By Britain Eakin (April 5, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures has sued Honda Motor Co. Ltd. in the Northern District of Texas for allegedly infringing on numerous wireless communications technology patents after it dropped an earlier suit filed against the automaker over the same patents in the state's Eastern District. Intellectual Ventures filed the new suit Monday, the same day it voluntarily dismissed the Eastern District of Texas suit, and contains the same allegations that Honda's infotainment systems, 4G platform, GPS system and Wi-Fi connectivity, among other features, infringe 11 patents. "These product offerings are included in various of Honda's car models, including but not limited to,...

