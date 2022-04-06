Michigan Wants Judge To Toss Enbridge Pipeline Suit

By Caleb Symons (April 6, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Michigan has asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging its decision to shutter an Enbridge pipeline in the Great Lakes, saying the oil and gas distributor's claims infringe on its sovereign control of that territory. In a motion to dismiss made public Tuesday, the state argued that the Enbridge suit — against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Daniel Eichinger, director of the Department of Natural Resources — violates the 11th Amendment by seeking to "wrest certain submerged lands in the Straits of Mackinac," where Line 5 lies, from its jurisdiction. Michigan says that because it holds those lands in...

