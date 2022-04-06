US Chamber Says Arbitrator's Failure To Disclose Sinks Award

By Andrew Strickler (April 6, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce told the Second Circuit on Tuesday that "extreme nondisclosures" by an arbitrator should result in a $392 million award to Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. being thrown out — or at least left unconfirmed. The Chamber argued that a "highly unusual" remedy was necessary because the arbitrator's undisclosed work with Andes' lead counsel in a separate matter undermined faith in the arbitration system itself. "This appeal does not concern a garden-variety case of nondisclosure or even a garden-variety case of concurrent service," the group said in an amicus brief filed in support of Occidental Exploration and Production Co.,...

