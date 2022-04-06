NYC Gambling Ring Boss Wants 'Mercy' At Sentencing

By Max Jaeger (April 6, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The leader of an illegal New York gambling ring asked a federal judge for leniency at his upcoming sentencing, saying he's being held in "deplorable" conditions at Brooklyn's oft-maligned Metropolitan Detention Center and faces deportation because he's not a citizen of any country. In a filing Tuesday ahead of his April 19 sentencing, Kosovo native Abduraman "Diamond" Iseni says he'll go straight from the MDC – where he spent "nearly the entire" COVID-19 pandemic – to detention pending his immigration case. "Defendant Abduraman Iseni comes before this Court asking for mercy," the filing says."He will be immediately transferred to a detention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS