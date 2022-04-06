NY AG Warns NFL Of Workplace Harassment Crackdown

By Rachel Scharf (April 6, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The attorneys general of New York and five other states threatened Wednesday to investigate allegations of a toxic work environment at the National Football League, citing a recent report that the issue has only gotten worse after the 2014 Ray Rice domestic violence scandal. In a letter joined by the state attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington, New York AG Letitia James told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that she's prepared to prosecute the hostile workplace claims in a February report from the New York Times. New York attorney general Letitia James told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday...

