Constangy Grows With Chicago Partner Hire, 8 Associates

By Adrian Cruz (April 7, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Employment law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith and Prophete, LLP announced the hiring of an experienced partner to its Chicago office on Thursday, along with eight associates across its offices in five states. Ashley Orler joined Constangy as a partner last month after 11 years with Golan Christie Taglia, LLP. She told Law360 on Thursday that she chose to join Constangy because of the firm's dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, along with the firm's culture and environment. "It's so refreshing and nice to see their emphasis on hiring and retaining talent that reflects all different backgrounds along with the clients and...

