Judge Won't Push Ahead On Filing Fees In 3M Earplug MDL

By Mike Curley (April 6, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday shut down 3M's bid for an order to make more than 180,000 plaintiffs immediately pay filing fees in sprawling multidistrict litigation over the company's Combat Arms Earplugs, saying the fees were never waived and there is no feasible way to accelerate payments as 3M requested. In a four-page order, U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers slammed the motion filed the previous day, saying it is "hard to divine" what 3M hoped to accomplish in good faith, as imposing the fees on the plaintiffs in the MDL's administrative docket would not be the "fantastical MDL-killer" 3M...

