Insurers Keep Win In $490M COVID Coverage Dispute In NJ

By Eli Flesch (April 6, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A group of hospitality and recreational companies on Wednesday lost their bid for up to $490 million in excess coverage for pandemic losses when a New Jersey state judge reaffirmed his dismissal of the companies' suit for failing to allege covered physical loss or damage. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky said the companies' arguments for reconsideration of his decision essentially tracked the arguments they put forward in opposing their insurers' initial dismissal bid. The companies, which include the Valleybrook Country Club in Blackwood, New Jersey, join a host of other businesses that lost their pandemic coverage suits for failing to...

