Gov't On Solid Ground In Moving Against Offshore Wind Suit

By Stacey Bosshardt (April 7, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- In January, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization, Save Long Beach Island, and its president sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The complaint in Save Long Beach Island v. U.S. Department of the Interior asserts that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act. The focus of the complaint is BOEM's classification of certain large swaths of the New York Bight — an offshore area that extends northeast from Cape May in New Jersey to Montauk Point on the eastern tip of Long Island,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS