'Varsity Blues' Goes To Jury: Corrupt Coach Or 'Unfair' Case?

By Chris Villani (April 7, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Boston jury heard dueling closing arguments Thursday in the second "Varsity Blues" trial, with prosecutors claiming a former college coach recruited phony players in exchange for money and a defense lawyer alleging the government went "too far" in bringing an "unfair prosecution." The panel will begin deliberating the fate of onetime University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic on Friday morning, following more than three weeks of testimony and four hours of attorneys for both sides making their final pitch. Prosecutors say Vavic worked with William "Rick" Singer, the scheme's mastermind, to have undeserving applicants admitted to USC....

