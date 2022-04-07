Trump Water Rule Wrongly Stricken, 9th Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (April 7, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Energy industry groups and GOP-led states told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that a California federal judge overstepped his authority in striking down a Trump-era rule that restricted state and tribal authority to deny Clean Water Act permits, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed the lower court ruling. Industry groups including the American Petroleum Institute, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America and the National Hydropower Association and red states said U.S. District Judge William Alsup overreached when he vacated the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2020 rule in October without first determining it was legally deficient and even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS